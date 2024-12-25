VIDEO: Incidents Of Firing Reported In Manipur, Tensions Flare On Christmas Day

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur as tensions flared in the peripheral areas of Imphal East and Kangpokpi district, even as the rest of the state celebrated Christmas, praying for peace and normalcy. Since early morning, around 6:30 AM, Sinam Kom village in Imphal East came under heavy attack from armed miscreants in Kangpokpi. While many in the state were immersed in Christmas celebrations, residents of Sinam Kom and nearby villages were jolted awake by the deafening sounds of bombs and gunfire. The attacks, allegedly carried out by so-called village volunteers firing from the Kangpokpi Hills, caused widespread panic and disruption. In response, security forces launched a robust retaliation, aiming to contain the violence and restore order. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges to peace in the region despite efforts for reconciliation and stability.