Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / 2 Government Employee Terminated In Jammu & Kashmir For Links To Hezbollah
Published Nov 29, 2024 at 5:46 PM IST

2 Government Employee Terminated In Jammu & Kashmir For Links To Hezbollah

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated two government employees from service over alleged terror links. According to sources, Manoj Sinha terminated services of Ab Rehman Naika and Zahir Abbas over alleged terror links following an investigation by intelligence agencies. As per reports, one of the terminated employees was a teacher while another one was a pharmacist. They were having alleged links with terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

LIVE TV