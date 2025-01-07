Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: What Is HMPV? Is It Curable? Dr. Vivek Nangia Answers Everything You Need To Know | Exclusive
Published Jan 7, 2025 at 3:02 PM IST

VIDEO: What Is HMPV? Is It Curable? Dr. Vivek Nangia Answers Everything You Need To Know | Exclusive

Dr. Vivek Nangia is an internationally renowned Interventional Pulmonologist, with over two decades of rich clinical experience. Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that causes infections ranging from mild symptoms like cough and fever to severe conditions such as pneumonia, particularly affecting young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. In India, the first cases were reported in January 2025, with two infants in Bengaluru—a three-month-old girl who has been discharged and an eight-month-old boy currently recovering—testing positive for HMPV. Additionally, a case was detected in Gujarat as well, involving a child from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district. One case has also been reported from Kolkata. Health authorities emphasize that HMPV is not a new pathogen and advise the public to maintain standard respiratory hygiene practices to prevent its spread.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: