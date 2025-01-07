Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: HMPV Outbreak, Two Nagpur Children Test Positive, India's Tally Reaches 8
Published Jan 7, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST

VIDEO: HMPV Outbreak, Two Nagpur Children Test Positive, India's Tally Reaches 8

HMPV Outbreak: Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been detected in India, with two children from Nagpur testing positive, raising the national total to seven confirmed cases. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised the public to remain vigilant. HMPV, known to cause respiratory infections, primarily affects children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. Officials urge adherence to preventive measures, including maintaining hygiene, wearing masks, and avoiding crowded places, to curb further spread.

