VIDEO: HMPV Outbreak In India: Be Aware Of These Symptoms

China is currently experiencing a surge in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, and two cases have now been confirmed in Bengaluru, India, according to the Indian Health Ministry. HMPV, first identified in 2001, is a respiratory infection that causes flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and sore throat. These symptoms typically appear within 3 to 6 days of exposure, with severe cases potentially requiring hospitalization due to complications like wheezing and breathing difficulties. The virus spreads through direct contact with infected individuals, touching contaminated surfaces, or respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing. Young children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals are most at risk for severe illness. While no vaccine currently exists, treatment focuses on symptom management. Preventive measures include regular handwashing, wearing masks, avoiding contact with sick individuals, and practicing self-isolation if unwell. Increased awareness and adherence to hygiene protocols are essential to controlling the spread of HMPV.