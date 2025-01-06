VIDEO: India Reports First Case of HMPV Virus, 8-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive in Bangalore

An eight-month-old baby in Bengaluru has been detected with the first-ever case of HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus) in the city. The diagnosis was made at Baptist Hospital, a private medical facility in the region. According to the state’s health department, the sample was not tested in their own laboratory, but the reports received from the private hospital are being taken seriously. The health department further emphasized that while they have not conducted the test themselves, they have no reason to doubt the accuracy of the results provided by the private facility. This marks a significant case in Bengaluru, raising concerns over the potential spread of the virus in the city.