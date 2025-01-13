Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: India to Export BrahMos Missiles to Indonesia in $450 Million Deal
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 12:49 PM IST

VIDEO: India to Export BrahMos Missiles to Indonesia in $450 Million Deal

Following successful exports to the Philippines and Vietnam, the India-made BrahMos missile is now set to be exported to Indonesia. Jakarta has finalized a significant $450 million deal with New Delhi, marking another milestone in India’s defense export strategy. The BrahMos missile, known for its precision and supersonic speed, is expected to bolster Indonesia's defense capabilities, particularly in safeguarding its maritime territories. This deal underscores growing defense ties between India and Southeast Asian nations, further enhancing India’s position as a global defense exporter.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: