VIDEO: India to Export BrahMos Missiles to Indonesia in $450 Million Deal

Following successful exports to the Philippines and Vietnam, the India-made BrahMos missile is now set to be exported to Indonesia. Jakarta has finalized a significant $450 million deal with New Delhi, marking another milestone in India’s defense export strategy. The BrahMos missile, known for its precision and supersonic speed, is expected to bolster Indonesia's defense capabilities, particularly in safeguarding its maritime territories. This deal underscores growing defense ties between India and Southeast Asian nations, further enhancing India’s position as a global defense exporter.