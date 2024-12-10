Debate With Arnab: India Holds Candid Talks With Bangladesh, Will Yunus Accept Reality

India expressed its concerns about the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh while stressing its commitment to fostering a strong and collaborative relationship with the neighbouring nation. Speaking to reporters after meeting Bangladesh foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain in Dhaka, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, "We discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities... We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties." He added, "We want a positive relationship with Bangladesh, which will mutually benefit us. I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive, and beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. We want a people-centric relationship, and we have a desire to work closely with the current interim government in Bangladesh."