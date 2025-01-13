Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Border Faceoff Escalates, India Summons Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

VIDEO: Border Faceoff Escalates, India Summons Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner

The Bangladesh government has summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka over the ongoing fencing of the India-Bangladesh border by Indian Border Security Forces. Responding to the concerns, the Indian High Commissioner emphasized the importance of a cooperative approach to tackle border-related crimes, including smuggling, criminal movements, and trafficking. The High Commissioner reiterated that the Border Security Forces of India and the Border Guards of Bangladesh are maintaining communication and collaboration to address these challenges effectively and ensure border security.

