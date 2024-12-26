Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Standoff Between Indian Fans & Khalistani Backers, Radicals Targets Boxing Day Match At MCG
Published Dec 26, 2024 at 10:52 AM IST

VIDEO: Standoff Between Indian Fans & Khalistani Backers, Radicals Targets Boxing Day Match At MCG

A standoff occurred between Indian fans and Khalistani supporters during the Boxing Day match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The incident involved a clash of ideologies, as pro-Khalistani radicals attempted to disrupt the cricket match, leading to tensions among the crowd. The radical elements targeted the event to voice their political grievances, causing security concerns and drawing attention to the growing influence of separatist movements in the diaspora. Authorities are investigating the situation to ensure safety and prevent further disruptions, while cricket fans continue to enjoy the match amidst the controversy.

