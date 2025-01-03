VIDEO: Arnab Reveals How Infiltration In His Home Town Barpeta Swelled Muslim Population | Sarthebari

Political Patronage to Infiltrators in Focus... Infiltration Becoming the Top Issue of 2025? Mamata Targets Bsf, Shifts Blame for Infiltration... Arnab Asks: Who's Responsible for Infiltration Crisis? West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, made huge claims by accusing the central forces of letting Bangladeshi terrorists enter Bengal to destabilize the state. Stating that she could sense a "blueprint of the central government behind this attitude of the BSF", Banerjee also accused a section of district magistrates and SPs of helping the border guards in their illegal act.