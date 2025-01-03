Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Arnab Reveals How Infiltration In His Home Town Barpeta Swelled Muslim Population | Sarthebari
Published Jan 3, 2025 at 3:14 PM IST

VIDEO: Arnab Reveals How Infiltration In His Home Town Barpeta Swelled Muslim Population | Sarthebari

Political Patronage to Infiltrators in Focus... Infiltration Becoming the Top Issue of 2025? Mamata Targets Bsf, Shifts Blame for Infiltration... Arnab Asks: Who's Responsible for Infiltration Crisis? West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, made huge claims by accusing the central forces of letting Bangladeshi terrorists enter Bengal to destabilize the state. Stating that she could sense a "blueprint of the central government behind this attitude of the BSF", Banerjee also accused a section of district magistrates and SPs of helping the border guards in their illegal act. 

LIVE TV