VIDEO: Karnataka Minister MB Patil On Global Investors Meet - Invest Karnataka 2025

Karnataka Minister MB Patil has reaffirmed the state's dedication to driving economic growth and attracting global investments in preparation for Invest Karnataka 2025. During discussions about the upcoming Global Investors Meet, Patil highlighted the state's focus on attracting investments in cutting-edge industries, including machinery and green hydrogen, aiming to position Karnataka as a key player in sustainable development and innovation. The initiative underscores Karnataka's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and advancing towards a greener future.