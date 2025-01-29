Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Karnataka Minister MB Patil On Global Investors Meet - Invest Karnataka 2025
Published Jan 29, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST

VIDEO: Karnataka Minister MB Patil On Global Investors Meet - Invest Karnataka 2025

Karnataka Minister MB Patil has reaffirmed the state's dedication to driving economic growth and attracting global investments in preparation for Invest Karnataka 2025. During discussions about the upcoming Global Investors Meet, Patil highlighted the state's focus on attracting investments in cutting-edge industries, including machinery and green hydrogen, aiming to position Karnataka as a key player in sustainable development and innovation. The initiative underscores Karnataka's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and advancing towards a greener future.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: