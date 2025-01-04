Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Missing Journalist Investigating Corruption Case Found Dead In Chhattisgarh
Published Jan 4, 2025 at 3:08 PM IST

VIDEO: Missing Journalist Investigating Corruption Case Found Dead In Chhattisgarh

A Bengaluru-based journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, has been tragically found dead in a septic tank on the premises of a private contractor in Chhattisgarh. Chandrakar, known for his active coverage of Maoist attack cases, had been missing since January 1. Authorities have confirmed that he was brutally murdered before being dragged into the tank. Investigations have revealed a possible link between his disappearance and his work, leading to suspicions that the journalist may have been targeted due to his investigative reporting. This shocking incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of journalists and the risks they face while covering sensitive topics.

