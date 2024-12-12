VIDEO: Kalyan Banerjee Vs Jyotiraditya Scindia: MPs Clash Over ‘Lady Killer’ Remark In Parliament

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia refused to accept the apology from the Trinamool Congress ( TMC ) MP Kalyan Banerjee, who stoked controversy with his ‘lady killer’ remark on Scindia in the parliament. Emphasising that he will not compromise on his self-respect, the union minister clearly stated, "He has apologised...I do not accept his apology for the personal attack that he had made on me and on the women of India." Banerjee, while addressing the parliament, referred to Scindia as ‘lady killer’, a remark which received a massive backlash from the ruling party MPs.

