News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: KIIT University Student Found Dead In Hostel; Parents Allege Blackmail, Prime Accused Arrested
Published Feb 18, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

VIDEO: KIIT University Student Found Dead In Hostel; Parents Allege Blackmail, Prime Accused Arrested

Following a day of demonstrations at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University in Odisha, which ultimately led to the Nepal Embassy's intervention, Bhubaneswar police on Monday detained a third-year student in relation to a 20-year-old classmate's suicide. Police identified the offender as Advik Srivastava, a resident of Lucknow, and the victim as Prakriti Lamsal, a resident of Nepal, aged 20. After about 500 Nepali students began protesting and blocking the main road to the university, the situation resulted in a storm on campus. The university responded by sending them home, which only served to inflame tensions and ultimately compelled the administration to change their mind.

