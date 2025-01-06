VIDEO: Kiren Rijiju Counters Insecurity Claims, Says 'Minorities Safe In India, Growing Faster Than Hindus'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju passionately defended India’s robust record on minority rights, asserting that minorities in the country are not only safe but also thriving and experiencing a growth rate faster than that of the Hindu population. He underscored India’s inclusive and harmonious environment, expressing pride in the nation’s secular framework that ensures equal opportunities and freedoms for all communities. Rijiju dismissed allegations of insecurity among minorities, emphasizing their flourishing presence and increasing numbers as evidence of India’s unwavering commitment to diversity and constitutional values.