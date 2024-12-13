VIDEO: 'Prayagraj Is Set To Create History', Says, PM Modi | Kumbh Mela 2025

PM Modi's remark suggests that the upcoming Kumbh Mela will be a landmark event, expected to be historic in terms of scale, participation, and arrangements. The Kumbh Mela is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, where millions of Hindu devotees converge to take a ritual dip in the sacred rivers—most notably the Ganges—in hopes of spiritual renewal and liberation. The 2025 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is expected to be even more remarkable, as it comes with plans for enhanced infrastructure, security, and facilities to accommodate the vast number of pilgrims.