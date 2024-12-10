At Least 6 Dead, 25 Injured In Kurla Bus Accident, Driver Charged With Culpable Homicide

A tragic road accident in Mumbai's Kurla area on Monday night claimed the lives of at least six people and left over 25 injured when a bus collided with multiple vehicles. The horrifying incident occurred around 9:50 PM near Anjum-E-Islam School in Kurla West, plunging the area into chaos and leaving bystanders in shock. According to reports from the municipal fire brigade, the bus lost control and crashed into several vehicles, resulting in significant damage and injuries. Emergency services rushed to the scene to rescue the injured and transport them to nearby hospitals for treatment.The bus driver has been detained by the authorities, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. This devastating incident has raised concerns about road safety and the urgent need for stricter regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.