VIDEO: Kushboo Sundar Reveals What Kept Her Out Of Tamilnadu Campaign | Republic India Women's Summit LIVE

Khushbu Sundar candidly spoke about the issues of women's safety and the challenges female artists face in the film industry. Explaining the issue, she recalled an incident when an actor misbehaved with her during the early days of her career. She shared how she took a stand for her and gave a befitting reply to the actor. In an interview with Gulte, Khushbu revealed how a lead actor in her movie asked an inappropriate question. However, she didn't compromise or think about how it would impact her career and simply took a stand for herself. She emphasised that a female artist needs to respect herself, only then others will respect her. “A hero once asked me, mujhe kahi cycle gap mei chance mil jayega kya? I immediately held up my chappal and said, I wear a size 41. Do you want to be slapped here or in front of the unit? I didn’t think then that I was a newcomer, what would happen to my career? I just knew my respect was more important to me than anything. You need to respect yourself, only then will someone else respect you," she recalled.