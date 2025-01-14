VIDEO: Devotees Gather For ‘Amrit Snan’ At Triveni Sangam On Makar Sankranti | Maha Kumbh 2025 | Prayagraj

Mahakumbh commenced with great enthusiasm in Prayagraj. All preparations are now in place for the 'Amrit Snan', which will take place on Makar Sankranti, on January 14. The Mahakumbh Mela administration finalized the sequence of Amrit Snan for the 13 Akharas on Tuesday, ensuring adherence to traditional customs. Each Akhara has been informed about their designated time and sequence, according to a press release. Mahant Acharya Devendra Singh Shastri, Secretary of Panchayati Akhara Nirmal, said that the information about the date, sequence and time of Amrit Snan of the Akharas has been received. According to the press release, Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to take Amrit Snan. The two Akharas will depart from the camp at 5.15 am and reach the ghat at 6.15. Both have been given 40 minutes for bathing. They will depart from the ghat for the camp at 6.55 am and reach the camp at 7.55 am.