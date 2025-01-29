Published Jan 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST
VIDEO: PM Modi Speaks To CM Yogi For The 3rd Time, Closely Monitors Situation at Maha Kumbh
Following the stampede-like incident at the MahaKumbh in Prayagraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in constant communication with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking with him for the third time. The PM has emphasized the importance of closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and security of the devotees. His proactive approach highlights the government’s commitment to managing the event effectively and preventing further mishaps.