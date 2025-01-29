Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: PM Modi Speaks To CM Yogi For The 3rd Time, Closely Monitors Situation at Maha Kumbh
Published Jan 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST

VIDEO: PM Modi Speaks To CM Yogi For The 3rd Time, Closely Monitors Situation at Maha Kumbh

Following the stampede-like incident at the MahaKumbh in Prayagraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in constant communication with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking with him for the third time. The PM has emphasized the importance of closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and security of the devotees. His proactive approach highlights the government’s commitment to managing the event effectively and preventing further mishaps.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: