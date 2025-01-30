VIDEO: How Tragedy Unfolded At Maha Kumbh & How Green Corridor Helped Restrict Damage? | Prayagraj Stampede

At least 30 people were killed and over 60 injured in a stampede not too far away from the Sangam amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in UP's Prayagraj Wednesday morning. The incident occurred as crores of people converged at the holy ghats for a dip in the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The scale of the congregation can be gauged by the fact that as many as 22 crore people have so far taken a holy dip at Sangam as part of the Maha Kumbh that began on January 13 and shall conclude on February 26. As many as 7 crore people are estimated to have taken a dip on Tuesday alone. The stampede occurred in the Kumbh area when devotees surged towards the Triveni Sangam -- the point where the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers meet -- at around 2 am, unaware that many people had been sleeping there overnight to secure a prime spot for the Mahurat snan, scheduled for 3 am.