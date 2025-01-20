VIDEO: Mahakumbh Fire Breakout, PM Modi Dials UP CM Yogi Adityanath As Massive Blaze Destroys Tents

A massive fire broke out in the tents of Gita Press at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on January 19. The fire created a chaotic scene as large plumes of smoke rose into the air. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath quickly reached the site of the incident to assess the situation firsthand and provide necessary assistance. In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to CM Yogi to inquire about the situation in Prayagraj and the steps being taken to handle the disaster. A total of fifteen fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, working tirelessly to extinguish the intense flames and prevent further damage. Despite the scale of the fire, thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire and manage the aftermath of the incident.