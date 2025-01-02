Search icon
VIDEO: After Praful Patel's 'Reunion' Pitch, NCP MP Mahesh Tapase Calls For Merger
Published Jan 2, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST

VIDEO: After Praful Patel's 'Reunion' Pitch, NCP MP Mahesh Tapase Calls For Merger

Following Praful Patel's pitch for a "reunion" of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), NCP Member of Parliament (MP) Mahesh Tapase has called for a formal merger of the party. Tapase emphasized that a merger could strengthen the party and help address political challenges. His statement adds to the ongoing discussions within the NCP, suggesting that consolidating the party could be a way forward for its future growth. The call for a merger comes at a time when there are internal debates about the party's direction and its relationship with other political factions in India. 

