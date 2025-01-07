Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Malda Bomb Blast, 2 Children Injured, Sukanta Majumdar Condemns TMC Over Incident
Published Jan 7, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST

VIDEO: Malda Bomb Blast, 2 Children Injured, Sukanta Majumdar Condemns TMC Over Incident

Malda Bomb Blast: A bomb blast in Malda has injured two children, triggering concerns about public safety and intensifying political tensions in the region. BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar condemned the ruling TMC, holding them accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation. The injured children are receiving medical care, while authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause and perpetrators of the blast. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, further fueling the ongoing political discord in West Bengal.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: