News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Kangpokpi Protesters Storm Government Offices, Demand Withdrawal Of Police | Manipur Unrest
Published Jan 4, 2025 at 11:31 AM IST

VIDEO: Kangpokpi Protesters Storm Government Offices, Demand Withdrawal Of Police | Manipur Unrest

A Tense situation has unfolded in Kangpokpi, Manipur, as protesters demanding the maintenance of a buffer zone and the withdrawal of Manipur police commandos from Saibol stormed into the DC Office and SP Office. The protesters sealed the DC office, insisting that their demands be met.The situation took a violent turn when stones and alleged petrol bombs were hurled at the SP office. Police resorted to blank firing to bring the situation under control. Unfortunately, a few civilians were injured in the chaos and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

