When Manmohan Singh Explained How He Became An Accidental PM After UPA's 2004 Win

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, was an acclaimed thinker, economist and scholar who ushered in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms and steered the country for 10 years as the head of Congress-led UPA government during which India witnessed a high growth rate. After the launch of his book ‘Changing India’, he said that he was not only an ‘accidental prime minister’ of India but also the country’s accidental ‘finance minister.’