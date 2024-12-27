VIDEO: Dr. Manmohan Singh's Last Address In Rajya Sabha

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, Punjab (now part of Pakistan), Dr. Manmohan Singh's early years were defined by remarkable academic achievements. Despite humble beginnings, he consistently excelled in his studies, ultimately earning a doctorate in economics from Oxford University. In 1991, as India's Finance Minister, Singh was instrumental in steering the country through a severe economic crisis. He spearheaded transformative economic reforms that shifted India from a closed economy to a more open, market-driven system, laying the groundwork for the nation's future economic expansion.