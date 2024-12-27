Search icon
Published Dec 27, 2024 at 10:38 AM IST

VIDEO: Manmohan Singh Wins Hearts in Rajya Sabha with Iqbal’s Iconic Couplet: ‘Mit Gye Sab Misra…'

Stalwart political leader and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, as confirmed by AIIMS. Known for his immense contributions to India’s economic and political landscape, Dr. Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after an illustrious 33-year tenure in the house. Reflecting on his legacy, one of the most memorable moments was his heartfelt farewell speech to former Rajya Sabha Chairperson Hamid Ansari on Ansari's last day, showcasing his wisdom, humility, and grace.

