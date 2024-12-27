Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Remembering Dr Manmohan Singh: Top 5 Moments That Last Forever
Published Dec 27, 2024 at 11:05 AM IST

VIDEO: Remembering Dr Manmohan Singh: Top 5 Moments That Last Forever

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, Punjab (now part of Pakistan), Dr. Manmohan Singh's early years were defined by remarkable academic achievements. Despite humble beginnings, he consistently excelled in his studies, ultimately earning a doctorate in economics from Oxford University. In 1991, as India's Finance Minister, Singh was instrumental in steering the country through a severe economic crisis. He spearheaded transformative economic reforms that shifted India from a closed economy to a more open, market-driven system, laying the groundwork for the nation's future economic expansion. 
 

LIVE TV