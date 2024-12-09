BJP Rakes UP Congress- Soros Link, Massive Showdown In Rajya Sabha Over Allegations

The BJP has reignited a controversy over alleged links between the Congress party and billionaire investor George Soros, leading to a massive showdown in the Rajya Sabha. This heated debate centers around accusations that Soros, known for his political and financial influence, has supported or influenced Congress's political actions. The BJP has used this allegation to attack the opposition party, claiming that such links could undermine India's sovereignty and democracy. In the Rajya Sabha, tempers flared as members from both parties exchanged sharp words. BJP leaders accused Congress of having foreign backing, while Congress leaders rejected the claims, calling them baseless and politically motivated. The showdown underscored the deepening political rift between the ruling party and the opposition, with both sides engaging in intense verbal confrontations. The issue has sparked widespread debate, with the BJP seeking to capitalize on the allegations to discredit Congress, while the opposition has denounced the charges as an attempt to divert attention from pressing domestic issues. The session in the Rajya Sabha saw members from different parties calling for investigations or demanding the withdrawal of the allegations.