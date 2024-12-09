Search icon
Published Dec 9, 2024 at 3:45 PM IST

MEA Issues Statement On Syria Situation Says, 'Closely Monitoring Syria Situation'

India issues fresh statement on Syria crisis....the MEA said and I quote... "We are monitoring the situation in Syria in light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society. Our Embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security".

