VIDEO: PM Modi Attends Annual NCC Rally At Cariappa Ground In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi, showcasing his support for the young cadets of India. The event highlighted the NCC’s dedication to discipline, patriotism, and leadership. PM Modi addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of youth in nation-building and lauding the NCC's role in fostering unity and service. The rally featured impressive drills, cultural performances, and a celebration of India's 76th Republic Day spirit.