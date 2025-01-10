VIDEO: PM Modi Answers Who Will Carry Forward His Political Legacy | Nikhil Kamath Podcast

In an engaging interview with Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the immense potential of India’s youth and their pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future. He expressed confidence in their ability to drive innovation, progress, and development, emphasizing that the younger generation holds the key to carrying forward his vision and legacy for a self-reliant and prosperous India. PM Modi’s remarks highlighted the importance of empowering the youth to take on leadership roles and contribute to the nation’s growth on the global stage.