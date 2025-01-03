Search icon
Published Jan 3, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST

VIDEO: PM Modi Says ‘Kattar Beimaan’ AAP Govt Has Become ‘AAPDA’ For DELHI | Delhi Polls 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shifted focus to the National Capital, officially sounding the poll bugle for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Launching a series of ambitious infrastructure projects, PM Modi also launched a sharp critique of the AAP government. Taking a dig at the ruling party in Delhi, he remarked that the AAP government has turned into an "AAPDA" (disaster) for the city. Intensifying his attack, he accused AAP of misusing the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and alleged corruption in areas such as school management, liquor policies, and recruitment processes.

