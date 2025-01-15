Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: After Posting Defamatory Post On PM Modi & Shah, Five FIRs Registered Against AAP
Published Jan 15, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST

VIDEO: After Posting Defamatory Post On PM Modi & Shah, Five FIRs Registered Against AAP

In a fresh confrontation between the AAP and BJP, the Delhi Police on Monday filed five FIRs against the AAP at the North Avenue police station. This action followed complaints by BJP members, who alleged that objectionable posts were shared through AAP’s official handles on X, aimed at tarnishing the reputations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The posts were accused of promoting discrimination and inciting communal unrest. This latest development marks an escalation in the ongoing political tensions between the two parties, with the AAP facing serious allegations of using social media to stir division and undermine prominent political figures.

