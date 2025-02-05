Search icon
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: PM Modi Takes Holy Dip At Sangam During Maha Kumbh Visit
Published Feb 5, 2025 at 12:36 PM IST

VIDEO: PM Modi Takes Holy Dip At Sangam During Maha Kumbh Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday.  Dressed in a full-sleeve deep orange jersey and blue lowers, Modi held 'rudraksh' beads in his hands during the bathing ritual amid chants of mantras. The prime minister, who was wearing a 'rudraksh' necklace, offered prayers to the Sun and River Ganga. PM Modi arrived in Prayagraj around 11 a.m., where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Before the ritual, he took a ferry ride at the Maha Kumbh, greeting and waving to citizens who had gathered for the auspicious event.

