VIDEO: PM Modi to Dedicate Three Naval Combatants To Nation: INS Surat, Nilgiri, Vaghsheer

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission three advanced naval combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vagsheer—at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard. These state-of-the-art warships, which include a stealth frigate, a guided missile destroyer, and a Scorpene-class submarine, will significantly enhance India’s naval capabilities. This momentous occasion underscores India’s growing defense prowess and commitment to maritime security, marking a key milestone in strengthening the nation’s defense infrastructure.