VIDEO: How Nikita Singhania Changed Location Daily To Avoid Arrest In Atul Subhash Suicide

Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, employed various tactics to evade arrest following her husband's tragic suicide. Accused of abetment by Atul's family, Nikita frequently changed her location and relied solely on WhatsApp for communication to avoid detection. Additionally, she persistently sought anticipatory bail to shield herself from police action. However, her efforts to remain undetected were undone by a single phone call, which allowed Bengaluru police to trace her location to Gurugram. Acting swiftly, the authorities tracked her down, marking a critical development in the high-profile case that has sparked widespread debate and calls for justice.