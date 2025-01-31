Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published Jan 31, 2025 at 11:33 AM IST

VIDEO: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Tackle 'Deregulation' Theme In Economic Survey In The Parliament

On the first day of the Budget session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament today. The survey will provide a detailed overview of India’s economic performance, addressing key sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial growth. Tomorrow, all eyes will be on the presentation of the Union Budget 2025, where the government is expected to outline fiscal strategies, policy reforms, and allocations aimed at boosting economic growth. The Economic Survey and Budget are critical in setting the tone for India’s financial direction in the coming year.

