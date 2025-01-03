Search icon
Published Jan 3, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST

VIDEO: NSUI Urges PM Modi To Name DU College After Dr. Manmohan Singh

NSUI Writes to PM Modi, Demands to Name a College Under DU After Former PM Manmohan Singh. Congress' student wing wrote a letter to PM Modi and demanded to name a college under the University of Delhi after the late former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The letter reads, "You are set to inaugurate a college named after Veer Savarkar under the University of Delhi, we strongly demand that this institution be named after former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

