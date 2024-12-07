Delhi: 52-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Shahdara, Fired On By Two Bike Borne Miscreants

A tragic incident shook Delhi's Shahdara area as a 52-year-old man was shot dead in a shocking act of violence. According to reports, two assailants on a motorcycle targeted the victim, firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The brazen attack has left the community in shock, with the motive for the crime still unclear. Authorities have initiated an investigation, working to uncover the reason behind the assault and track down the perpetrators. The incident highlights growing concerns about public safety and law enforcement in the city.