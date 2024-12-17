Search icon
Published Dec 17, 2024 at 9:20 AM IST

VIDEO: The One Nation One Poll Bill Is Likely To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today By Arjun Ram Meghwal

The BJP-led central government is set to table the highly debated 'One Nation One Election' (ONOE) Bill in the Lok Sabha today at 12 noon. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce two significant bills during the session. These include the ONOE Bill, formally titled The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at synchronizing elections across India, and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, focusing on legislative changes for Union Territories. The move has garnered attention as political parties and experts debate its implications on India's electoral system and federal structure.

