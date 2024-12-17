VIDEO: One Nation One Poll Bill: NC Says, 'Govt's Attempt To Divert Attention From Its Failure'

The government is set to introduce a constitutional amendment bill in the Lok Sabha aimed at implementing the “One Nation, One Election” policy, which seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will table the bill, officially titled The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024. This landmark proposal has sparked a wave of political reactions. The National Conference has criticized the move, calling it a diversionary tactic to shift focus from the government’s perceived failures. As debates intensify, the bill is expected to dominate political discourse, with proponents citing efficiency and critics raising concerns about federalism and democratic integrity.