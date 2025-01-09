VIDEO: DY CM Pawan Kalyan To Visit Tirupati & Meet Victims At Around 3 Pm | Temple Stampede

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to reach Tirupati at around 3 PM to visit the hospital where the injured from the tragic stampede are undergoing treatment. The stampede, which has claimed the lives of at least six people, has raised serious concerns. Authorities are investigating potential lapses in the management of the situation. Pawan Kalyan’s visit underscores the state's commitment to addressing the aftermath of this devastating incident and providing support to the victims and their families.