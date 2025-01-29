Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: PM Modi Targets Kejriwal Over Yamuna Poison Remark | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025
Published Jan 29, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST

VIDEO: PM Modi Targets Kejriwal Over Yamuna Poison Remark | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped into the 'Yamuna water war' after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of contaminating the city's water supply. Responding to the allegations, PM Modi questioned the claims, asking voters if Haryana's BJP-led government could poison the same water that he himself drinks. The political row over water quality in Delhi has intensified ahead of the elections, with both parties trading accusations over governance and public welfare.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: