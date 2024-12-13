Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Why Did Police Arrest Allu Arjun? | All You Need To Know About Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case
Published Dec 13, 2024 at 3:04 PM IST

VIDEO: Why Did Police Arrest Allu Arjun? | All You Need To Know About Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

The Pushpa 2 actor has been taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police on Friday afternoon, December 13. The actor has been detained in connection to a woman's death at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The actor is the fourth person to be arrested in the case. A few days ago, police arrested three people Sandhya Theatre partner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju and G Vijay Chander, in charge of the lower balcony.

LIVE TV