VIDEO: Why Did Police Arrest Allu Arjun? | All You Need To Know About Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

The Pushpa 2 actor has been taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police on Friday afternoon, December 13. The actor has been detained in connection to a woman's death at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The actor is the fourth person to be arrested in the case. A few days ago, police arrested three people Sandhya Theatre partner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju and G Vijay Chander, in charge of the lower balcony.