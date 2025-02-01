Union Budget 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / Budget Session 2025: President Murmu outlined key initiatives aimed at driving Economic Growth
Published Feb 1, 2025 at 9:46 AM IST

Budget Session 2025: President Murmu outlined key initiatives aimed at driving Economic Growth

In her address to the Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, President Droupadi Murmu reflected upon the country's progress over the past fiscal year and expressed optimism over what comes ahead. Murmu also outlined key initiatives to drive economic growth and social welfare as the country's eyes reduce imports while boosting exports and providing skill enhancement training in rural areas to boost employment. Further, the president also highlighted the government's commitment to housing and announced an expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide homes for an additional three crore families. Murmu further applauded India's rapid economic ascent, as the country is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy. Announcements also included a new health insurance initiative, climate change mitigation, and the completion of the Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar rail project.

