News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Protests In West Bengal After Alleged Medical Negligence In Medinipur | Breaking News
Published Jan 14, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST

VIDEO: Protests In West Bengal After Alleged Medical Negligence In Medinipur | Breaking News

Massive protests have erupted across West Bengal’s Medinipur after a horrifying incident of medical negligence claimed the life of a pregnant woman. Reports reveal that the victim was injected with expired saline, leading to her tragic death and sparking public outrage. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, with angry locals demanding immediate justice, accountability, and stricter measures to prevent such fatal lapses in healthcare. The tragedy has brought healthcare standards under intense scrutiny, fueling widespread demonstrations and calls for systemic reforms.

