VIDEO: Dismantle Terror Camps Or Dot, Dot, Dot: Rajnath Singh's Clear Warning To Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly criticized Pakistan on Armed Forces Veterans' Day during a speech in Akhnoor on Tuesday. The Union Minister stated that over 80% of terrorists entering India comes from Pakistan. Speaking at the event, Singh warned Pakistan to take concrete action against terrorism that continues to thrive on its soil. Highlighting the ongoing activities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), he said, "The land of PoK is being used for the dangerous business of terrorism. Training camps for terrorists are still operational there. Launchpads are active in areas close to the border. The Indian government is aware of everything. Pakistan must dismantle these operations otherwise dot dot dot."